Oracle komt met extreem grote security update

Oracle brengt vandaag een extreem grote security-update uit in een Critical Patch Update voor een groot aantal van zijn producten en diensten. In totaal gaat het om maar liefst 433 patches.
Met de aangekondigde Critical Patch Update brengt Oracle een verzameling patches uit voor meerdere security-kwetsbaarheden. In deze update gaat het om 433 nieuwe security-kwetsbaarheden. Sommige van deze kwetsbaarheden richten zich op meerdere producten en diensten.
Veel van de nu te patchen kwetsbaarheden zouden op afstand kunnen worden uitgevoerd, zonder dat hiervoor authenticatie nodig is. Dit betekent dat kwaadwillenden acties op netwerken kunnen uitvoeren zonder daarop te hoeven inloggen. Oracle roept daarom op om de patches zo snel mogelijk door te voeren.
Meest belangrijke patches
De belangrijkste patches hebben van Oracle de CVSS-score 10.0 meegekregen. Dit betekent dat zij makkelijk zijn uit te voeren en hackers enorm veel controle geven. Ook hebben veel kwetsbaarheden de score 9.8 gekregen, waaronder alleen al 33 voor Oracle Financial Services. Ook deze kwetsbaarheden zijn op afstand te compromitteren zonder authenticatie.
Overzicht
Hieronder staat een overzicht van het aantal patches voor de verschillende Oracle-diensten en -producten, inclusief de CVSS-score en hoeveel kwetsbaarheden op afstand zijn uit te voeren.
Oracle Communications Applications
- Security patches: 58
- Maximum CVSS score: 10.0
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 45
Oracle Construction and Engineering
- Security patches: 20
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 15
Oracle E-Business Suite
- Security patches: 29
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.1
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 23
Oracle Enterprise Manager.
- Security patches: 14
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 10
Oracle Financial Services Applications
- Security patches: 38
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 26
Oracle Fusion Middleware
- Security patches: 53
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 49
Oracle JD Edwards
- Security patches: 6
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 6
Oracle MySQL.
- Security patches: 40
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 6
Oracle Retail Applications
- Security patches: 39
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 34
Oracle Siebel CRM
- Security patches: 5
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 5
Oracle Supply Chain
- Security patches: 22
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 18
Oracle Database Server
- Security patches: 20
- Maximum CVSS score: 8.8
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 1
Oracle GoldenGate
- Security patches: 3
- Maximum CVSS score: 9.6
- Remotely exploitable without authentication: 1
Compleet overzicht
Een compleet overzicht van de Critical Patch Update vind je door hier te klikken.