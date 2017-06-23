Qualcomm’s reactie op Apple’s aanklacht: ‘zonder Qualcomm geen iPhone’

Enkele dagen geleden publiceerden we een artikel over de licentiestrijd tussen Apple en Qualcomm, die met de dag heviger lijkt te worden. Nadat Apple eerder deze week een aanklacht indiende over de licentiekosten die Qualcomm rekent voor het gebruik van haar technologie, is nu het woord aan Qualcomm. Dat slaat nu hard terug, in niet mis te verstane bewoordingen.
Onderaan dit artikel hebben we de volledige reactie van Don Rosenberg, Executive Vice President en ‘general counsel’ (wat we interpreteren als juridisch adviseur) van Qualcomm opgenomen. Daar zitten weinig woorden Frans bij, zoveel is duidelijk.
Allereerst beschuldigt Qualcomm Apple van liegen over de prestaties van haar producten, waarbij Qualcomm werd gedreigd deze resultaten niet te onthullen. Dat is op zich nog maar het topje van de ijsberg. Hoe Apple de zaken in deze licentiestrijd nu voorstelt, klopt ook van geen kant volgens Rosenberg. Technologie van Qualcomm in producten van Apple is zeker niet beperkt tot het modem alleen, iets wat Apple wel degelijk weet. Uiteindelijk is Qualcomm ‘de onofficiële onderszoekstak’ van de hele industrie, dus Apple is schatplichtig aan Qualcomm op vele vlakken. Denk hierbij aan GPS, technologie die betrekking heeft op de efficiëntie van de accu, compressie van video, de camera en gezichtsherkenning en de kwaliteit van audio. En dat is nog lang geen complete lijst volgens Rosenberg.
Zonder Qualcomm geen iPhone
Hij gaat zelfs zover dat hij indirect beweert dat de iPhone niet had bestaan zonder de technologie van Qualcomm. Vervolgens deelt hij nog een sneer uit als hij zegt dat de royalties die Qualcomm per Apple-apparaat vraagt lager zijn dan het bedrag dat Apple vraagt voor een enkele adapter.
Om tot slot nog wat extra zout in de wonde te strijken, gaat Rosenberg nog even (zonder bronvermelding) in het ‘feit’ dat Apple gezegd zou hebben dat het nooit de eerste is met een nieuwe technologie. Dat geeft volgens hem duidelijk aan dat Apple zeer afhankelijk is van de ontwikkelingen bij bedrijven zoals Qualcomm. Dit kun je zien als een impliciet dreigement aan het adres van Apple.
Het mag duidelijk zijn dat deze strijd nog wel even zal duren. Hieronder hebben we voor de volledigheid de volledige reactie (in het Engels) opgenomen. Dan kun je deze zelf ook even rustig nalezen.
“Apple is trying to distract from the fact that it has made misleading statements about the comparative performance of its products, and threatened Qualcomm not to disclose the truth.”
“But Apple’s bigger distortions come in its depiction of Qualcomm’s technological contributions to Apple’s mobile products as well as our licensing practices for that technology. Apple says Qualcomm’s innovations are limited to technology implemented in the cellular modem, when Apple knows well that Qualcomm has been the de facto R&D arm of the industry. Qualcomm’s patented inventions make possible not only connectivity and high-speed data transmission across mobile networks, but also high-precision GPS navigation, app store operations, power management and battery efficiency, mobile video including advanced compression, graphics, camera imaging and facial-recognition technology, audio quality and audio file compression, and much, much more.”
“Qualcomm’s innovations are at the heart of every iPhone and enable the most important uses and features of those devices. It simply is untrue that Qualcomm is seeking to collect royalties for Apple innovations that have nothing to do with Qualcomm’s technology. Moreover, the per-device royalty Qualcomm charges Apple’s contract manufacturers for the right to use our licensed technologies in the iPhone is less than what Apple charges for a single wall plug.”
“As Apple recently acknowledged it is rarely first to market with any new technology, which shows it is relying heavily on the R&D investments in the most revolutionary technologies by companies like Qualcomm. We are confident these truths will prevail in our legal disputes with Apple.”