Qualcomm’s reactie op Apple’s aanklacht: ‘zonder Qualcomm geen iPhone’

Enkele dagen geleden publiceerden we een artikel over de licentiestrijd tussen Apple en Qualcomm, die met de dag heviger lijkt te worden. Nadat Apple eerder deze week een aanklacht indiende over de licentiekosten die Qualcomm rekent voor het gebruik van haar technologie, is nu het woord aan Qualcomm. Dat slaat nu hard terug, in niet mis te verstane bewoordingen.

Onderaan dit artikel hebben we de volledige reactie van Don Rosenberg, Executive Vice President en ‘general counsel’ (wat we interpreteren als juridisch adviseur) van Qualcomm opgenomen. Daar zitten weinig woorden Frans bij, zoveel is duidelijk.

Allereerst beschuldigt Qualcomm Apple van liegen over de prestaties van haar producten, waarbij Qualcomm werd gedreigd deze resultaten niet te onthullen. Dat is op zich nog maar het topje van de ijsberg. Hoe Apple de zaken in deze licentiestrijd nu voorstelt, klopt ook van geen kant volgens Rosenberg. Technologie van Qualcomm in producten van Apple is zeker niet beperkt tot het modem alleen, iets wat Apple wel degelijk weet. Uiteindelijk is Qualcomm ‘de onofficiële onderszoekstak’ van de hele industrie, dus Apple is schatplichtig aan Qualcomm op vele vlakken. Denk hierbij aan GPS, technologie die betrekking heeft op de efficiëntie van de accu, compressie van video, de camera en gezichtsherkenning en de kwaliteit van audio. En dat is nog lang geen complete lijst volgens Rosenberg.

Zonder Qualcomm geen iPhone

Hij gaat zelfs zover dat hij indirect beweert dat de iPhone niet had bestaan zonder de technologie van Qualcomm. Vervolgens deelt hij nog een sneer uit als hij zegt dat de royalties die Qualcomm per Apple-apparaat vraagt lager zijn dan het bedrag dat Apple vraagt voor een enkele adapter.

Om tot slot nog wat extra zout in de wonde te strijken, gaat Rosenberg nog even (zonder bronvermelding) in het ‘feit’ dat Apple gezegd zou hebben dat het nooit de eerste is met een nieuwe technologie. Dat geeft volgens hem duidelijk aan dat Apple zeer afhankelijk is van de ontwikkelingen bij bedrijven zoals Qualcomm. Dit kun je zien als een impliciet dreigement aan het adres van Apple.

Het mag duidelijk zijn dat deze strijd nog wel even zal duren. Hieronder hebben we voor de volledigheid de volledige reactie (in het Engels) opgenomen. Dan kun je deze zelf ook even rustig nalezen.